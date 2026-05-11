Simon Property: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, said it had funds from operations of $1.21 billion, or $3.17 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.98 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $479.7 million, or $1.48 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $13.10 to $13.25 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPG

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