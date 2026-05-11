Si-Bone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $233 million.

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