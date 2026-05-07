Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $549 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR

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