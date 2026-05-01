Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported a loss of $15.8 million…

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its first quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period.

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