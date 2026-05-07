Shell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5.69 billion. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $70.13 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

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