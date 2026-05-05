Sequans: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.3 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of $3.73. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.