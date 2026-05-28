SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $276.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $289 million to $291 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SentinelOne expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

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