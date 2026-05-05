Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $216.3 million. On a…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $216.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $303 million.

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