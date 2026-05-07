ScanSource: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $766.8 million in the period.

ScanSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

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