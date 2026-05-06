Savers Value: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $403.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.2 million.

Savers Value expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 53 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVV

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