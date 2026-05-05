Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.6 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $125.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR

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