Salesforce: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.11 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $11.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Salesforce expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.25 to $3.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.27 billion to $11.35 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Salesforce expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.06 to $14.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM

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