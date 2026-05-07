RXO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.