Riskified: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $376 million to $384 million.

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