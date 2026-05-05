Rigel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported profit…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

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