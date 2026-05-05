Revvity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.7 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $711.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705.2 million.

Revvity expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVTY

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