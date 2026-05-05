Repligen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.3 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.05 per share.

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