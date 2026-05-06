Realty Income Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, said it had funds from operations of $1.06 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.10 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $311.8 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.41 to $4.44 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on O at https://www.zacks.com/ap/O

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