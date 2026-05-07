Radware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDWR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.