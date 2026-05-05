QuidelOrtho: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.8 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $619.8 million in the period.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion.

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