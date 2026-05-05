Qorvo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.7…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $808.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $799.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $339 million, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO

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