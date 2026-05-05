Q32 Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.
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