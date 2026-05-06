PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $590.7 million. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $590.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $4.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $774.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.78.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million to $640 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC

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