PSEG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $741 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.