Prothena: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 2, Ireland (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.7 million. The Dublin 2, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 2, Ireland (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.7 million.

The Dublin 2, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period.

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