Protagonist Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Newark, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

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