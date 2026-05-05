ProAssurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $262.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $263.1 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

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