Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $603.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRVA

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