Precision BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.4 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its first quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

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