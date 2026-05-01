PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $3.9 million…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $505 million in the period.

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