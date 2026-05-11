Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $245.3 million…

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $245.3 million in its first quarter.

The Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.