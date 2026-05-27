Phreesia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.3 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHR

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