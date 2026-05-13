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Phoenix New Media: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 12:20 PM

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wangjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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