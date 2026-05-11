Perspective Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $76,000 in the period.

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