PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Thursday reported profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Thursday reported profit of $28.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

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