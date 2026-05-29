Pelangio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Friday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Friday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

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