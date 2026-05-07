PAR Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its first quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $124 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, PAR Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $122.5 million to $127.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $515 million.

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