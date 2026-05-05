Par Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $54.5 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $54.5 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

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