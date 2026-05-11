Pangaea Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Monday reported earnings of $13.3 million…

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Monday reported earnings of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $170.6 million in the period.

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