PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $121 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $124 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $488.5 million to $496.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

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