OSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $40.2…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $40.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $453.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.4 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

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