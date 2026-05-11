Orix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Monday reported net income of $367.1 million in its fiscal…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Monday reported net income of $367.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.97 billion, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.13 billion.

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