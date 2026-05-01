Oppenheimer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $20.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.21 per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $445.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $445.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.