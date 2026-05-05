OPENLANE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (OPLN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.9 million. The…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (OPLN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.9 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $527.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.1 million.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.42 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPLN

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