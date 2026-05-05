Onity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Tuesday reported profit…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $294.3 million in the period.

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