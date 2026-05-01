OneMain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $226 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $226 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.07 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

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