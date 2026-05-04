ONE Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.7 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $831.7 million in the period.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.83 to $4.95 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS

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