On Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $131.8 million. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $131.8 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

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