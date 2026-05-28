Okta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $74…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $74 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $765 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $751.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $794 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.79 to $3.87 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKTA

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