Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.

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